Indy Backpack Attack to collect supplies, get children ready for school year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A collection of drive to make sure children are ready for the classroom launches Monday.

The Indy Backpack Attack provides supplies to IMPD and mayor-sponsored charter schools in the area.

Organizers say they collect an average of more than 200,000 supplies each year.

Donation will be accepted through July 19.

Supplies can be dropped off at Indiana Members Credit Union branches. Financial donations can also be made online.

