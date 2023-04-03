Indy council announces ‘No Turn on Red’ proposals for downtown intersections

A view of pedestrians on an Indianapolis trail on March 14, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The City-County Council of Indianapolis announced Monday many proposals to restrict “Turn on Red” lights to heighten pedestrian safety in the downtown area.

Vop Osili, council president, says the restrictions proposed are straightforward ways to prevent accidents and make streets safer. “As downtown continues to grow, it’s important to ensure connectivity, accessibility, and safety for all,” Osili said in a statement.

Kim Irwin, executive director at Health by Design, said in a statement, “This is an established practice in traffic safety and an important policy for protecting people as they walk throughout downtown.”

Irwin also says by requiring drivers to make full stops at the “No Turn on Red” intersections will limit vehicles crowding the crosswalk, maximize pedestrian visibility, and create a more comfortable walking experience.

Mayor Joe Hogsett says in a statement he is proud to support the council’s effort to balance safety and mobility.

The intersections affected by the “No Turn on Red” proposals are:

22nd Street and Delaware Street

College and Massachusetts Avenues

College Avenue and St. Clair Street

Palmer and Meridian Streets

The areas surrounded by 11th Street, Oscar Robertson Boulevard, 10th Street, White River Parkway, Interstate 70, and Interstate 65, except state highways

The proposals are part of the city’s ongoing work to enhance safety for all users of Indianapolis roads. The final vote on the proposals was set to take place on May 8.