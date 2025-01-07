Indy Parks Warming Centers open for residents seeking refuge from cold weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With snow on the ground and frigid temps in the forecast, Indy Parks is reminding residents that its warming centers are available to anyone who needs to escape the cold.

IndyParks says all of its family centers will serve as warming centers on Tuesday. They will be open until 8 p.m.

If spending time outdoors can’t be avoided, WISH-TV Medical Expert Dr. Janel Gordon has some advice on dealing with winter weather and tips on how to spot symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia. Click here for her winter weather tips.

Take a look at the list below to find a Indy Parks warming center near you.

Indy Parks Warming Centers

Broad Ripple Park Family Center | 1426 Broad Ripple Ave. | 9a.m. – 8 p.m.

Brookside Park Family Center | 3500 Brooskide Parkway S. Drive | 12 – 8 p.m.

Christian Park Family Center | 4200 English Ave. | 12 – 8 p.m.

Frederick Douglass Park Family Center | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Krannert Park Family Center | 605 S. High School Rd. | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Municipal Gardens Family Center | 1831 Lafayette Rd. | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Pride Park Family Center | 1129 S. Vandeman St. | 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Rhodius Park Family Center | 1720 W. Wilkins St. | 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Riverside Park Family Center | 2420 N. Riverside E. Drive | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Stanley Strader Park Family Center | 2850 Bethel Ave. | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thatcher Park Family Center | 4649 W. Vermont St. | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Washington Park Family Center | 3130 E. 30th St. | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Windsor Park Family Center | 6510 E. 25th St. | 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Watkins Park Family Center | 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. | 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dress for the weather

Did you know that experts recommend wearing three top layers during the extreme cold? The National Weather Service says one of those layers should be insulating. Adding layers will help you keep warm as the temperature drops.