Learn about invasive species at Noblesville workshop

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Spring brings warmer temperatures, colorful flowers, and green leaves. It also brings the resurgence of invasive species that can wreck our natural areas and animal habitats.

Invasive species are those that are not originally from this area and cause harm to the environment, human health, and the economy, according to the Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District. Examples include Asian bush honeysuckle and the emerald ash borer.

The Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Hamilton County Invasives Partnership will host a spring sustainability workshop on Saturday, April 2, for those interested in learning more and fighting the emergence of invasive species.

“Every person has invasive species on their own property or invasive species at a park or public space they love. Probably both!” Hamilton County SWCD urban conservationist and HIP coordinator Claire Lane said. “This workshop will cover all the basics you need to get started managing invasives on your property.”

The workshop, held at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds, will include education on the threat of invasive species, practical management basics, and how to identify and eradicate invasive species on their property.

The workshop costs $10 per person and will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration can be completed at www.hamiltonswcd.org.