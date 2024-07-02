Magazine awards show honors Indianapolis entrepreneurs and entertainers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This weekend, an area magazine is celebrating entrepreneurs and entertainers who are making an impact in our community.

Midwest Leak magazine is a digital and print publication committed to sharing the community’s light. The magazine documents local experiences through stories that inspire, empower, and celebrate all aspects of our culture.

On Sunday, Indianapolis will come together for the Midwest Leak Awards show. The award categories include a range of professional and artistic creative expressions such as Indy’s favorite restaurant, barber, podcast, music artist, and more.

According to a news release, “The program highlights excellence in entrepreneurship, entertainment, and community. We respect the heart and soul that is put into each nominee’s craft and the perseverance required to consistently pursue a passion. “

The awards show is at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Vogue.

A full list of the Indy’s Favorites nominees, Midwest Leak 100 honorees, tickets, and sponsorship opportunities for the event are available on midwestleak.com.