Memorial funds for Indiana’s fallen law enforcement officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five Indiana law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty in 2023. Below are links to the memorial funds to honor and support the officers and their families.

Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker

Donations can be made to “The Asson Hacker Family” at any Old National Bank location.

Indiana State Trooper James Bailey

Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation

Venmo, @indiana-fallen-heroes with “Bailey” in the note

Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith

Any Indiana Members Credit Union location under “Aaron Smith Memorial Fund.”

Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation

Venmo, @indiana-fallen-heroes with “Trooper Smith” in the note.

An event to honor Trooper Smith is also happening Sunday at the CGX Crossfit gym in Bargersville, the gym where Smith spent time working out.

The celebration of his life will include opportunities to join others for a workout, followed by a ceremony to honor Smith and his family. Workouts begin at 8 a.m. and run through 1 p.m.

The celebration of life is expected to begin at 1:45 p.m. at CGX Crossfit, 571 Industrial Drive.

Tell City Sgt. Heather Glenn

German American Bank: At any German American Bank location, or by mailing a check to the bank’s Tell City location at P.O. Box 248, Tell City, Indiana 47586.

Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation: Checks can be made payable to “Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation Inc.” The check memo for “Sgt. Heather Glenn Endowment.”

Venmo, @indiana-fallen-heroes with “GLENN” in the note

Marion County Deputy John Durm

Donations can be made to the Deputy John Durm Memorial Fund.