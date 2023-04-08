Motor Speedway partners with NASA to provide stellar eclipse experience

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Saturday that it will be partnering with NASA to host a viewing of the total solar eclipse that will take place on April 8, 2024.

The announcement comes on the 1-year mark before the eclipse, when the moon will cross between the Sun and Earth, and bathe the city in darkness for 3 minutes and 46 seconds.

IMS says in a release that NASA will broadcast the phenomenon live from the raceway, along with other programming hosted by the IMS to celebrate the eclipse.

NASA experts will be also available to answer questions about the science and beauty of the total eclipse.

2024’s eclipse will mark the first time in 819 years that a total solar eclipse was visible in the Indianapolis area. The next total solar eclipse in Indianapolis will not occur until 2153.