Skip the elevator – Wednesday is National Take the Stairs Day

Wednesday is National Take the Stairs Day. (Provided Photo/American Lung Association)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A national nonprofit wants people to skip the elevator on Wednesday.

The American Lung Association recognizes National Take the Stairs Day on the second Wednesday of the year.

The group wants people to start the new year on the right foot by taking the stairs. It says the day serves as a way to promote a healthier lifestyle.

According to the ALA, taking the stairs has the following benefits:

It improves balance and coordination.

It strengthens major muscle groups like the glutes.

Stair climbing can burn two to three times more calories than other exercises

Switching to climbing the stairs can help lower mortality risks

National Take the Stairs Day is also a way for the nonprofit to promote its annual Fight for Air Climb.

The challenge helps the nonprofit in its missions to research lung cancer, create a tobacco-free future and improve air quality.

This year’s Fight for Air Climb is March 8 at the Salesforce Tower. To sign up for the challenge click here.