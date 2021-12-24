As Seen on TV

Nearly 40K bunk beds recalled after child’s death

by: Adam Staten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A furniture maker is recalling nearly 40,000 bunk beds.

The recall is due to concern about the connection between the ladder and frame. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says children can get caught in the gap.

The move comes after a child, a 2-year-old in Ohio, was killed in 2018, according to the CPSC.

The bunk beds are from Angel Line Beds.

The following three models are under recall:

Fremont Twin over Twin Bunk Bed71210-21, 71210-49 and 71210-67
Creston Twin over twin Bunk Bed71230-21, 71230-49 and 71230-75
Brandon Twin over Full Bunk Bed71420-21 and 71420-75

They were sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, OJCommerce.com and Wayfair.com from March 2016 to June 2021.

For more information, click here.

