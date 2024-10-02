Pacers 2024-25 season single game tickets on sale
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pacers fans, get ready – single game tickets for the “highly-anticipated” 2024-25 season go on sale Wednesday!
The Indiana Pacers announced tickets would go on-sale at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The regular season starts on Oct. 23 with the Pacers tipping off against the Detroit Pistons in Detroit. Their preseason begins Tuesday in Atlanta.
They’ll take the court again for opening night home game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Oct. 27.
Tickets are available on the Pacers’ website. For a full game schedule, click here.
