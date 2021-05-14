As Seen on TV

Pacers, other organizations team up for ‘Day of Mental Health and Healing’ in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Friday is the “day of healing and mental health” as declared by the city of Indianapolis.

Several organizations, including the Pacers, are teaming up for the occassion.

There are three, free sessions Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Each session is an hour and 15 minutes long, which will include a sound bath, mediation and yoga.

Organizers say it is especially important now to take care of yourself.

For sessions, preregistration is required.

Click here for more information and to register.