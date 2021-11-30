As Seen on TV

Police Merit Board to take public comment on proposed disciplinary process

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The public will have a chance to provide comments on proposed changes to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s disciplinary process.

That’s because on Tuesday evening, beginning at 5:30 in the City-County Building, the Police Merit Board will hold a public meeting.

The all-civilian board suggests breaking down responses to seven disciplinary levels and the creation of three conduct categories for each level.

The Police Merit Board is tasked with establishing “disciplinary policies for use in all disciplinary matters of the department,” according to a City-County ordinance.

To view the proposed plan, click here.