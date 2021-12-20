As Seen on TV

Procter & Gamble issues recall of spray conditioner, spray shampoo products

Products included in Voluntary P&G Aerosol Spray Dry Shampoo and Dry Conditioner Recall in Canada (Provided Photo/P&G via AP)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Procter & Gamble has issued a number of their spray conditioner and spray shampoo products.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, a voluntary recall was issued due to the possible presence of benzene, a human carcinogen.

Benzene has been known to cause a number of cancers.

However, the company said they have not received any negative reports in connection with the recall.

The following products are affected by the recall:

Production Code Ranges (to
determine if product is in
scope of recall)		DescriptionUPC
in the range of 0002-0248 or 9298-9350Waterless Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, 3.6oz.37000543954
in the range of 0009-0069 or 9297-9350Waterless Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, 3.6oz.37000543831
in the range of 0084-0085 or 9284-9361Waterless Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, .98oz.37000544111
in the range of 0017-0100 or 9283-9284Waterless Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, .98oz.37000544227
0038Pantene Sultry Bronde All in One Luxury Mist, 4.9oz.80878188710
in the range of 0183-0365 or 1042-1046Pantene Smooth Talker Dry Conditioning Oil, 3.9oz.80878192397
in the range of 0048-0336 or 1008-1218 or 9247-9349Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz.80878190898
in the range of 9108-9303Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz.80878188758
in the range of 0107-0262 or 9112-9288Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 1.0oz.80878188765
in the range of 0307 or 9263-9266Pantene Gold Series Instant Nourishing Spray, 4.9oz.80878188987
0021 or 1038 or in the range of 9294-9325Aussie Smooth Vibes Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.381519187957
in the range of 9196-9246Aussie Petal Soft Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.381519187544
in the range of 0014-0062 or 9198-9349Aussie Sleekend Warrior Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.381519187537
in the range of 9047-9072Herbal Essences Blue Ginger Refresh Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.190679001498
in the range of 0015-0314 or 1004-1019 or 9028-9348Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.190679000262
in the range of 0167-0308 or 1105-1106 or 9049-9348Herbal Essences White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.190679000255
0093 or 1075 or in the range of 9029-9294Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.190679000248
in the range of 0036-0329 or 1019-1098 or 9023-9312Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 1.7oz.190679000330
in the range of 9009-9058Pantene Dry Shampoo No Water Refresh, 4.9oz.80878177042
in the range of 9025-9260Pantene Dry Shampoo Sheer Volume, 4.9oz.80878185276
in the range of 0006-0364 or 1074-1133 or 9157-9329Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo, 4.2oz.80878188727
in the range of 0139-0140Aussie After Hours Dry Shampoo Texture Spray, 4.9oz.381519187834
in the range of 0013-0300 or 1038 or 9189Aussie Tousle Hustle Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.381519187285
in the range of 0013-00357 or 1018-1123 or 9189-9345Aussie Bounce Back Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.381519187278
in the range of 9047-9123Aussie Clean Color Protect Shampoo, 4.9oz.381519187360
in the range of 9072-9176Aussie Clean Texture Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.381519187285
9085Aussie Clean Volume Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.381519187278
in the range of 0004-0357 or 9291-9344Waterless Dry Shampoo No Residue, 3.7oz.37000543787
in the range of 0175-0176 or 9295-9297Waterless Dry Shampoo No Residue, 1oz.37000543978
in the range of 0027-0192 or 9007Hair Food Coconut Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.37000876717
in the range of 9046-9228Old Spice Fiji Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.37000779421
in the range of 9040-9239Old Spice Pure Sport Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.37000785170

For more information, click here.

