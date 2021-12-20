As Seen on TV

Procter & Gamble issues recall of spray conditioner, spray shampoo products

Products included in Voluntary P&G Aerosol Spray Dry Shampoo and Dry Conditioner Recall in Canada (Provided Photo/P&G via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Procter & Gamble has issued a number of their spray conditioner and spray shampoo products.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, a voluntary recall was issued due to the possible presence of benzene, a human carcinogen.

Benzene has been known to cause a number of cancers.

However, the company said they have not received any negative reports in connection with the recall.

The following products are affected by the recall:

Production Code Ranges (to

determine if product is in

scope of recall) Description UPC in the range of 0002-0248 or 9298-9350 Waterless Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, 3.6oz. 37000543954 in the range of 0009-0069 or 9297-9350 Waterless Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, 3.6oz. 37000543831 in the range of 0084-0085 or 9284-9361 Waterless Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, .98oz. 37000544111 in the range of 0017-0100 or 9283-9284 Waterless Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, .98oz. 37000544227 0038 Pantene Sultry Bronde All in One Luxury Mist, 4.9oz. 80878188710 in the range of 0183-0365 or 1042-1046 Pantene Smooth Talker Dry Conditioning Oil, 3.9oz. 80878192397 in the range of 0048-0336 or 1008-1218 or 9247-9349 Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz. 80878190898 in the range of 9108-9303 Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz. 80878188758 in the range of 0107-0262 or 9112-9288 Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 1.0oz. 80878188765 in the range of 0307 or 9263-9266 Pantene Gold Series Instant Nourishing Spray, 4.9oz. 80878188987 0021 or 1038 or in the range of 9294-9325 Aussie Smooth Vibes Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz. 381519187957 in the range of 9196-9246 Aussie Petal Soft Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz. 381519187544 in the range of 0014-0062 or 9198-9349 Aussie Sleekend Warrior Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz. 381519187537 in the range of 9047-9072 Herbal Essences Blue Ginger Refresh Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 190679001498 in the range of 0015-0314 or 1004-1019 or 9028-9348 Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 190679000262 in the range of 0167-0308 or 1105-1106 or 9049-9348 Herbal Essences White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 190679000255 0093 or 1075 or in the range of 9029-9294 Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 190679000248 in the range of 0036-0329 or 1019-1098 or 9023-9312 Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 1.7oz. 190679000330 in the range of 9009-9058 Pantene Dry Shampoo No Water Refresh, 4.9oz. 80878177042 in the range of 9025-9260 Pantene Dry Shampoo Sheer Volume, 4.9oz. 80878185276 in the range of 0006-0364 or 1074-1133 or 9157-9329 Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo, 4.2oz. 80878188727 in the range of 0139-0140 Aussie After Hours Dry Shampoo Texture Spray, 4.9oz. 381519187834 in the range of 0013-0300 or 1038 or 9189 Aussie Tousle Hustle Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 381519187285 in the range of 0013-00357 or 1018-1123 or 9189-9345 Aussie Bounce Back Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 381519187278 in the range of 9047-9123 Aussie Clean Color Protect Shampoo, 4.9oz. 381519187360 in the range of 9072-9176 Aussie Clean Texture Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 381519187285 9085 Aussie Clean Volume Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 381519187278 in the range of 0004-0357 or 9291-9344 Waterless Dry Shampoo No Residue, 3.7oz. 37000543787 in the range of 0175-0176 or 9295-9297 Waterless Dry Shampoo No Residue, 1oz. 37000543978 in the range of 0027-0192 or 9007 Hair Food Coconut Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 37000876717 in the range of 9046-9228 Old Spice Fiji Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 37000779421 in the range of 9040-9239 Old Spice Pure Sport Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 37000785170

For more information, click here.