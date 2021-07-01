As Seen on TV

Red Cross facing blood shortage, urgently looking for donors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage.

The organization is urging eligible donors, of all blood types, to help.

It’s a message to roll up your sleeve in order to provide life saving medical care for those in need this summer.

As a way to help incentive donors, from July 1-July 6, those who donate will receive a Red Cross hat.

Additionally, those who give a pint of blood between July 7 and July 31 will get a $10 Amazon gift card, while supplies last.

Also, those donors will also be entered for a chance to win gas for a year.

