‘Rev 2022’ tickets on sale Dec. 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Start your engines — tickets for “Rev 2022” go on sale next week.

Presented by Fifth Third Bank and hosted at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Rev is an annual event benefiting the IU Health Foundation — all funds raised are used to support IU Health trauma and critical care programs statewide.

On May 6, 2022, guests can dine on driver-inspired food prepared by Indy’s top chefs while enjoying a variety of music and entertainment.

Tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday. Click here to purchase yours.