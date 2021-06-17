As Seen on TV

‘Rhinos for Rockstars’ wants to provide law enforcement with stuffed animals

by: Adam Staten
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – When a child gets scared they tend seek out someone or something to hug for protection and comfort. So, who members of law enforcement hug when they find themselves in a frightening position?

That’s the idea behind Rhinos for Rockstars, an initiative started to provide members of law enforcement in Indiana and beyond with stuffed animals.

On Friday, June 11, the first three stuffed animals were delivered.

The organization’s next goal is to provide members of the Indiana law enforcement Academy graduating on June 21 with stuffed rhinos.

