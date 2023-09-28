Search
Safe Spaces and Strong Hearts: Indiana Youth Services CEO and Coordinator share insights on Suicide Prevention Month

Indiana Youth Services Association celebrates 50 years

by: Divine Triplett
Join us for an enlightening discussion as we welcome David Westenberger, CEO of Indiana Youth Services (IYSA), and Cameron Shackelford, the dedicated Safe Place Coordinator, to our studio.

In this special segment, we’ll delve into the remarkable work of IYSA and shine a spotlight on the Safe Place program as Suicide Prevention Month draws to a close.

Learn about the vital resources and support IYSA provides to youth across Indiana and how Safe Place serves as a beacon of hope for those in need.

Together, we’ll explore how these initiatives are making a difference in the lives of young individuals, fostering resilience and community when it matters most.

