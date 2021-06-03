As Seen on TV

Second annual Gr8 Pasta Push to help Hoosiers in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is proud to partner with Second Helpings for the second annual Gr8 Pasta Push.

The pandemic may be easing in Indiana but there is still a huge need for food to help families throughout central Indiana.

Each year, Second Helpings prepares more than 1 million nutritious meals for neighbors in need to more than 100 partner agencies.

Pasta is always in demand as Second Helpings uses more than 1,100 pounds of pasta per week.

The second annual Gr8 Pasta Push is June 3 – June 17, 2021.

Jennifer Vigran, CEO of Second Helpings, was on Daybreak Thursday.

She talked about the imitative to help Hoosiers, how to help and how far your assistance goes to providing meals to Hoosiers in need.

