Share photos of your Halloween decorations

Happy Halloween from WISH-TV! We’re inviting you to share photos of your Halloween decorations: spooky or silly!

Once you’ve selected your best photo, email it to holidayphotos@wishtv.com. Be sure to include your first name and where the photo was taken.

Your picture could be featured on WISH-TV or wishtv.com, and we’ll be sure to give you photo credit.

By submitting your photo to holidayphotos@wishtv.com, you grant WISH-TV the right to use, modify, reproduce, and display your photo in any medium or format for promotional, advertising, or other related purposes.