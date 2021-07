As Seen on TV

‘Shop Fishers: Summer Series’ gets underway Friday

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – The kickoff to a citywide celebration in Fishers gets underway Friday.

“Shop Fishers: Summer Series” is meant to encourage people to shop and eat locally.

Organizers say about 70 businesses like restaurants, breweries, bakeries, boutiques and fitness centers in the city are participating.

Each is offering promotions and discounts.

Shop Fishers runs through July 23.

For more information and a full list of participating vendors, click here.