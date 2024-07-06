Silver Alert issued for family of 5 missing from Indianapolis

IMPD searches for family missing since Fourth of July

UPDATE: IMPD added in an update early Saturday morning that Jessika may also go by the name “Jessika Officer.”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a family of five — including three children ages 1, 3, and 4 — missing from Indianapolis.

Missing are Willie Terrell, 50, and Jessika Terrell, 31, and their three children — Frankie, 4; Queen, 3; and King, 1 — were last seen at 12:36 p.m. Thursday. They are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

Here are descriptions of the five:

Willie Terrell: 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 180 pounds. He’s bald and has brown eyes.

Jessika Terrell: 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Frankie Terrell: 3 feet tall and 46 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue pants.

Queen Terrell: 2 feet, 6 inches tall and 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray pants, and light-up tennis shoes.

King Terrell: 1 foot, 8 inches tall and 15 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse outfit and red shoes.

Sgt. Anthony Patterson of IMPD told News 8 that the entire family is missing, not just the three children.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541 or 911.

After aired on News 8 at 11 p.m., IMPD corrected the spelling of Jessika Terrell’s first name.