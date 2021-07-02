As Seen on TV

Sober Ride Indiana offers free Uber, Lyft rides for July 4 weekend

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Getting behind the wheel after having too much to drink isn’t a good way to celebrate Independence Day.

Luckily, free Uber and Lyft rides are available for the Fourth of July weekend.

Sober Ride Indiana, which is working to keep Hoosiers safe over the holiday weekend, is offering $15 credits in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.

The organization did the same thing in March for St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA tournament.

Ride credits are available for 2,000 participants (1,000 per city).

The credits can be redeemed beginning 5 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Monday.

