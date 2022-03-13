As Seen on TV

Thousands sign up for Light for Levi virtual run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Zionsville toddler’s tragic story continues to inspire people across the country.

In November 2020, Levi and his twin sister, Lainey, both fell into a pool.

While Laney made a full recovery, a lack of oxygen left Levi with severe brain damage.

Now, nearly two years later, Levi’s family is helping him get treatment and fundraising.

They organized a virtual run called Light for Levi with several options for people to participate. So far, close to 3,000 people form nearly 30 states are signed up.

Levi’s mom, Meghan Chisholm, said they made the run virtual so people can join when it’s convenient for them.

“You can do it anywhere at anytime next week,” Chisholm said. “You can go outside with friends, you can use it for a time for prayer, you can hop on your treadmill or bike, you can go to the local park, whatever your heart desires. It’s really just your time to support Levi and we just are so grateful.”

The family asks anyone who participates to take pictures so they can share them with Levi.

The virtual race started Saturday and runs through next Saturday. You can sign up online.