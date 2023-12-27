Whiteland PD K-9 Officer Riggs undergoing medical treatment

UPDATE: Whiteland PD says they are working on getting a donation link set up. At the moment, people can donate in person at the Whiteland PD building or Whiteland Townhall. There is also a payment link on the PD’s website. They will update their Facebook once the official donation link is set up.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Whiteland Police Department says a member of the force is on the mend after a mysterious illness.

K-9 Officer Riggs started showing signs of feeling unwell last week, the department confirmed to News 8. His handler, Sgt. Doss, immediately consulted with his vet, who put Riggs on antibiotics and ran some preliminary tests.

Whiteland PD says the tests results included some abnormal blood work, and Riggs was sent to an animal hospital in Beech Grove.

“An exact diagnosis for the health scare is still undetermined at this time, but Riggs is responding

to treatment and will be released today for continued in-home treatments while we await more

bloodwork testing and results over the next few weeks. The good news is that Riggs is stable

and improving every day,” the department said in a release Wednesday.

Riggs’ illness is not connected to a mysterious respiratory illness in dogs that’s been reported in several states in the last month.

The cost of his treatment has the department concerned due to it being unexpected and very expensive. Whiteland PD and the Town of Whiteland are covering costs which are being monitored closely. A GoFundMe started to help pay for Riggs’ medical costs is currently closed after raising a little over $1,300.

“Riggs is a valued member of our department and we are thankful for all the support being given to K9 Riggs, his handler family, and to our department. We are a small community but feel big support from everyone,” Whiteland Police Chief Rick Shipp said.

Donations to help with Riggs’ medical costs can be made directly to the Whiteland Police or the Town of Whiteland.