As Seen on TV

WISH Tree gets donation from Lt. Governor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sometimes surprises are the best part of Christmas — and a surprise is exactly what was waiting in News 8’s front lobby when Indiana’s Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch stoppy by with a large donation.

Crouch said that “20% of Hoosier families live in poverty and may not have the means to provide a good Christmas for their children,” and that’s why she and her employees gathered up games, toys and other gifts to donate to WISH Tree.

WISH Tree and Toys for Tots have teamed up to make Christmas a little brighter. To learn more about the partnership and how you can get involved, click here.