As Seen on TV

WISH-TV participates in Indiana Broadcasters Association job fair

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — WISH-TV is proud to be part of this year’s Indiana Broadcasters Association job fair.

Television and radio stations from around the state will be in Carmel looking to fill more than 100 jobs and internships.

It happens Saturday afternoon at the 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. The job fair runs from 1:30 to 6 p.m.

Find more about the career fair and the jobs here.