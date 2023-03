Award winning Chef Ryan Nelson prepares Duck Breast and Salmon Dumplings from the Late Harvest Kitchen

Late Harvest Kitchen Chef/Owner Ryan Nelson takes over the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen to share two of his most popular menu items.

Duck Breast with Pearl Barley, Baby Carrots and Bourbon Old Fashion Sauce.

Salmon Dumplings with Ginger Ponzu and Pickled Shiitake Mushrooms.