Behind the Bricks: Concessions and community causes

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — As racers roar around Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the Brickyard 400, dozens of local non-profits are hoping fans will rev up their appetites, too.

The return of a major event at the track serves as a reminder that every french fry, burger bun, and beer barrel raises money for good causes.

“One of the cool things about the Speedway is that we bring not-for-profits in,” IMS President Doug Boles said in this week’s episode of Behind the Bricks.

In the new podcast, Boles explains the link between good food and good causes through the buzzing hub of Stand 38. It’s the largest concession area at the track, located in the heart of the fan action in Pagoda Plaza.

Like all food spots at the track, the people who take your order and fill your belly at Stand 38 work for causes that help the community. In this case, your order helps Just for Kids.

“We are a not-for-profit booster club that allows parents to earn money towards their kids’ extracurricular activities to help them offset this cost so they don’t have to take it out of their household budget,” said Trisha Marvel, Just for Kids’.

“They’re not IMS employees, they’re all doing this for a greater good for their own cause,” IMS Social Media Director Zach Horrall told us during WISH-TV’s Daybreak. He also pointed out that the arrangement helps the track too. “We’re able to kind of combine needing the help and also giving back in a really cool way.”

The podcast also includes a behind-the-scenes kitchen tour, with insights from an executive chef with the Speedway’s new concession vendor, Aramark.

To watch, go to any of the IMS social media platforms. To listen on the go, visit the All Indiana Podcast Network.