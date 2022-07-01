Behind the Bricks

Behind the Bricks: How historic (and where) images are shot at the Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Did you know that it takes nearly 100 cameras to film the Indianapolis 500?

IMS President Doug Boles gave us an inside look at all the best vantage points on the latest edition of “Behind the Bricks.” The series can now be viewed on WISHTV.com.

Boles went all over Indianapolis Motor Speedway to show the very best angles used for broadcasts from the track.

IndyCar and NASCAR actions returns to the track for Brickyard Weekend on July 30-31. Tickets can be purchased here.

Be sure to follow Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.