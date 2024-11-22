43°
Search
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum nearing finish of $89 million upgrade

Behind the Bricks: A final look at IMS Museum renovation

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is nearing the finish of an $89 million effort to transform the facility at the track.

On Friday’s “Daybreak,” Jason Vansickle, the vice president of curation and education at the museum, talked about the project.

The upgraded museum should reopen in about five months, but News 8 got to take a look at the transformation so far.

This story was created from scripts aired on WISH-TV.

Behind the Bricks: Sneak peek at IMS Museum renovations

