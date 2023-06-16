Behind the Bricks: Indy 500 TV production

Have you ever wondered how Indianapolis Motor Speedway is able to bring all the action from the Indianapolis 500 from the track to your living room?

It takes nearly 175,000 feet of fiber optic cables, dozens of trucks, a fleet of joystick-controlled robotic cameras, and a dedicated crew at the IMS TV Compound to create the compelling coverage you see each year.

On this episode of “Behind the Bricks,” IMS President Doug Boles offers race fans a look at the cameras, sound mixing, graphics, producing, directing and so much more that makes Indy 500 coverage possible.

Zach Horrall, social media specialist at IMS, stopped by Daybreak on Friday to talk about what viewers can expect.