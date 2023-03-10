Behind the Bricks: IndyCar Content Days
In this week’s episode of “Behind the Bricks,” we leave the familiar confines of Indianapolis Motor Speedway for somewhere a bit warmer: Palm Springs!
Palm Springs recently hosted IndyCar Content Days — known in the past as Media Days — which gives teams and drivers a chance to meet with the media, pose for photos, take part in interviews, and handle sponsor obligations.
Matt Purkes, the director of photography for Penske Entertainment Content Group, played a major role in planning and executing Content Days. He stopped by Daybreak on Friday to talk about this year’s event.
