Behind the Bricks: IndyCar Content Days

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

In this week’s episode of “Behind the Bricks,” we leave the familiar confines of Indianapolis Motor Speedway for somewhere a bit warmer: Palm Springs!

Palm Springs recently hosted IndyCar Content Days — known in the past as Media Days — which gives teams and drivers a chance to meet with the media, pose for photos, take part in interviews, and handle sponsor obligations.

Matt Purkes, the director of photography for Penske Entertainment Content Group, played a major role in planning and executing Content Days. He stopped by Daybreak on Friday to talk about this year’s event.

