Behind the Bricks: IndyCar invites new faces to the party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever wondered what it means to be a title sponsor at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

In a previous episode of “Behind the Bricks,” IMS President Doug Boles traveled to Denver to meet some fans and honor Sonsio Vehicle Protection, the new title sponsor for May’s NTT IndyCar Series road course race.

Now, Boles is sharing a sneak peek of what it’s like for a title sponsor during race weekend. The “Behind the Bricks” crew followed the group from Denver during the Sonsio Grand Prix on May 11.

Race weekend made a big impression on Sonsio President and CEO David Jones.

“This started as a Friday and a Saturday and at the conclusion of this thing, it has been amazing,” Jones told Boles.

Jones also shared what it was like to give the command at the start of the race.

“It was one of those things where I didn’t know what I was going to do or what I was going to say. But in that moment, it just kind of got me and I just went for it,” Jones explained.

With the Sonsio Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500 in the record books, it’s time to shift gears to the next big event at IMS: Brickyard weekend.

In this episode of “Behind the Bricks,” Boles also shared a preview of what’s on deck for NASCAR’s return to the oval. Watch the video above to learn more.