Behind the Bricks

Behind the Bricks: Old Press Box

A living piece of history right in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway grandstands.

On Behind the Bricks, IMS President J. Douglas Boles takes race fans into the previous Media Center at IMS, which is sneakily located within the grandstands.

Built in 1961 and used through 1999, this area takes you back in time and even offers fans a seat on Race Days.