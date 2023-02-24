Behind the Bricks

Behind the Bricks: Preserving the yard of bricks

One of the most iconic features of Indianapolis Motor Speedway is sporting a new look after receiving some much-needed TLC.

On this episode of Behind the Bricks, IMS President Doug Boles talks about…the bricks! The famous Yard of Bricks at the track’s start/finish line has been spruced up for the racing season ahead.

“We actually decided it was time to go through bricks because we haven’t done anything in 20 years because they looked spotless. But, if you look at them, you can see that the mortar was different. You know, we’ve had some challenges just trying to make sure it was safe. So the team said it’s time to take up those 576 bricks and we’ll get them all cleaned up. We had to replace a few, but for the most part, the same bricks that have always been there have been put back down,” Boles said.

Boles stopped by “Daybreak” to tell us more.