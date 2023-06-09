Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Behind the Bricks: The IMS Public Address system

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

A track as large as Indianapolis Motor Speedway needs an equally-large sound system, and the public address system at IMS does not disappoint!

The IMS PA system is one of the largest sound systems in the world. It’s operated out of a temperature-controlled room in an undisclosed location that’s off-limits to fans.

On this episode of Behind the Bricks, IMS President Doug Boles offers race fans a never-before-seen look at the central location of Public Address and some of the old-school technology still being used today.

Will Curry, facility and event audiovisual engineer at IMS, stopped by Daybreak on Friday to talk about the PA system, his role on race day, and why the music selection at IMS has improved over the last few years.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle at...
Local News /
VIDEO: Got a light? Bud...
News /
Why do businesses keep raising...
National News /
In this youth baseball league,...
Sports /
FDA advisers endorse antibody to...
National News /
Crews battle early morning fire...
Local News /
Alabama prisoner who escaped with...
National News /
CNN: DOJ investigating conservative-backed efforts...
National News /