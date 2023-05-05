Behind the Bricks: The IMS scoring pylon

Scoring pylons are a fixture at racetracks around the world, but you’d be hard-pressed to find anything quite like the one at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Over the offseason, IMS updated the famed scoring pylon that stands on the main straightaway. The key difference fans will notice is that the definition is much better this year than in years before, giving a cleaner, crisper image that can be seen from Turn 4 to Turn 1.

All those changes mean that photos of the scoring pylon will turn out better than ever before!

Fans will get their first look at the upgraded pylon next Friday when the speedway throws open the gates and kicks the Month of May into high gear.

IMS President Doug Boles stopped by Daybreak on Friday to talk about the updated scoring pylon and what fans can expect from the Month of May.