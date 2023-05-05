Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Behind the Bricks: The IMS scoring pylon

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

Scoring pylons are a fixture at racetracks around the world, but you’d be hard-pressed to find anything quite like the one at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Over the offseason, IMS updated the famed scoring pylon that stands on the main straightaway. The key difference fans will notice is that the definition is much better this year than in years before, giving a cleaner, crisper image that can be seen from Turn 4 to Turn 1.

All those changes mean that photos of the scoring pylon will turn out better than ever before!

Fans will get their first look at the upgraded pylon next Friday when the speedway throws open the gates and kicks the Month of May into high gear.

IMS President Doug Boles stopped by Daybreak on Friday to talk about the updated scoring pylon and what fans can expect from the Month of May.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Veteran Colts CB graduating this weekend from Valdosta State
Indianapolis Colts /
Fashion Friday with B. Erin Designs
Local News /
Indiana stops all betting on University of Alabama baseball games amid controversy
I-Team 8 /
The Zone Extra: May 4, 2023
High School - The Zone /