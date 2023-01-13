Behind the Bricks

Behind the Bricks: Vintage IMS Media Center

Did you know: Indianapolis Motor Speedway has a living piece of history hidden in its grandstands?

On this episode of Behind the Bricks, IMS President Doug Boles takes us on a tour of the old press boxes at IMS, which are located within the grandstands.

For nearly 40 years, journalists from around the world used this special space to report on “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” and legendary track announced Tom Carnegie called the race from this unique location for several years.

“The cool thing about it is, we actually have about 1000 seats that some of our customers watch the Indy 500 from, every year. It’s an amazing little place. If you’re sitting in Tower Terrace during practice, you look across the way you can see it right underneath,” Boles said.

Boles stopped by “Daybreak” to tell us more.