Behind the Bricks

Behind the Bricks: Winterizing the track

What goes on at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the rest of the year when cars aren’t on track? Well, this episode of Behind the Bricks is here to teach you. This week, IMS President Doug Boles gets down and dirty, both under and around the track, to work with the facilities team to shut down plumbing around the track to prepare the Racing Capital of the World for Indiana winter.

IMS Social Media Specialist Zach Horrall also stopped by News 8’s “Daybreak” to talk more about winterization at the track.