Behind the Bricks

Behind the Bricks: Winterizing the track

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

What goes on at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the rest of the year when cars aren’t on track? Well, this episode of Behind the Bricks is here to teach you. This week, IMS President Doug Boles gets down and dirty, both under and around the track, to work with the facilities team to shut down plumbing around the track to prepare the Racing Capital of the World for Indiana winter.

IMS Social Media Specialist Zach Horrall also stopped by News 8’s “Daybreak” to talk more about winterization at the track.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Joey Chestnut to return for ‘World-famous St. Elmo Cocktail Eating Championship’

Local /

Former Beech Grove teacher/coach pleads guilty to OWI, no jail time

Local /

Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

National /

‘Jurassic World Live Tour’ at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.