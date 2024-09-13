Sports car racing series with local ties returns to IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some of the top sports car drivers in North America will be in the Hoosier state next weekend when the IMSA SportsCar Championship returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the second year in a row.

While the event is gaining traction with racing fans, many may not realize its deep local connections to central Indiana.

The “Battle on the Bricks” will bring teams from all over the country to the world-famous speedway, but several of the teams competing are based in the Indianapolis area. These teams are the focus of the latest edition of “Behind the Bricks.”

Zach Horral, a social media specialist for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, talked about the teams and the latest “Behind the Bricks” podcast during Daybreak on Friday.

“Indianapolis is truly the racing capital of the world,” Horral said. “A lot of fans don’t realize that IMSA is really a bit of a local series. There are a lot of teams that are based right in our backyard, in our suburbs.”

As part of the lead-up to the race, the IMS team visited local shops in communities like Westfield and Brownsburg, showcasing the homegrown talent that central Indiana racing fans can root for.

“You’ve got teams like Vasser Sullivan in Westfield and Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti out of Brownsburg,” Horral said. “These are iconic, historic teams in the world of sports car racing with deep IndyCar ties. For them, having a home race means a lot. After a long day at the track, they can go home to their own bed. They don’t have to deal with hotels, rental cars, or flights. It’s a unique perk for them.”

Teams such as Chip Ganassi Racing, Bryan Herta Autosport, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing also have strong IndyCar connections and are looking forward to competing on familiar ground. Horral says this hometown advantage is something special for the teams and their families.

“What’s great is that it gives friends and family an opportunity to see what they actually do for a living, right here in Indianapolis,” he added.

Fans attending the Battle on the Bricks can look forward to more than just the race. The event will feature an “open grid” experience, allowing ticket holders access to the racetrack an hour before the race starts. Fans will have the chance to walk out onto the track, get up close to the cars, and interact with the teams.

“It’s probably one of the most fan-focused series out there,” Horral said. “A ticket gets you in the garage, into the paddock, and onto the racetrack. It’s a very hands-on experience.”

Adding to the excitement this year, the race will be an endurance event, lasting six hours. According to Horral, this brings an extra element of drama and excitement to the series, testing both man and machine.

“It’s really a test of endurance—are these cars going to make it for six hours? You’ll have to be here to find out,” Horral said.

The Battle on the Bricks returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 22, and promises a unique experience for racing enthusiasts and an opportunity to support local talent.

For tickets and more information, click here. the IMS website.

You can see Zach Horral’s appearance on Daybreak by watching the interview above. To see the entire “Behind the Bricks episode,” visit any of the IMS social media channels. To listen to the stories on the go, visit the All INdiana Podcast Network.