Behind the Bricks

The family tradition behind more than 50 years of raising the flags at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Since the late 1960s, flags have flown in the grandstands of Indianapolis Motor Speedway to signify it is racing season.

One family has been involved for more than 50 years.

IMS President Doug Boles spoke to Dave and Mike Pool on the latest edition of “Behind the Bricks.” The series can now be viewed on WISHTV.com.

The Pool brothers drive in from St. Louis each year and are part of “The Flag Crew,” a group who places flags atop the grandstands.

The father of the Pool brothers began placing flags at IMS in the late 1960s and the family has been involved ever since.

In the episode, Dave Pool also explained how the idea to place flags at the speedway got to Tony Hulman.

Boles also joined Daybreak on Friday morning to discuss the episode.

Action returns to IMS on June 18 with the Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational. Tickets can be purchased here.

