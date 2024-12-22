2025 MIRA Awards Will Celebrate Tech Growth in Indy

TechPoint is ready to celebrate technology gains in Indiana with its annual MIRA Awards.

The 26th annual MIRA Awards, which will be held next February 27 at the Palladium in Carmel, will celebrate the accomplishments of tech companies and workers in Indiana over the last year.

TechPoint President and CEO Ting Gootee says the ceremony is important because as Indiana competes on the competitive global stage, it’s critical to tell the stories of tech workers and give them a platform to grow their businesses.

Billed as the largest technology award ceremony in Indiana, Gootee says

more focus will be paid to the innovation sector this year. “It’s driving a lot of impact to shape the economy of our future.”

As the ceremony continues to grow, Gootee says the foundation of the technology industry in Indiana is strong, and companies are leveraging that growth. “MIRA is a perfect platform to celebrate all those successes along the way.”

Gootee and TechPoint have set an ambitious goal of adding 41,000 new tech workers to Indiana by 2030, with an economic impact of $60 billion. She says they want to double the growth rate of economic activity to 4% each year in Indiana.

Tickets for the MIRA awards can be found at www.techpoint.org/category/mira.