Access to Capital: Phoenix Rising

by: Coral Roberts
William Powell, Interim CEO of the Phoneix Theatre Cultural Centre, gives us some insight into the new facility and how it is rising.

The vision for the new facility was to create a place for performing arts companies to come in and do performances. Now they have about nine organizations that are a part of the Cultural Centre.

The pandemic has changed the way the business of local theatre is run. The Phoneix Theatre Cultural Centre has been able to invite other groups to help share the cost of the facility and provide different experiences for the audience.

These groups are not only theatre groups. They also have other groups such as Speak Up, a group that works with formerly homeless people and teaches them speaking skills.

The theatre focuses on connecting with different organizations and groups that not only help their business but others too. It gives the audience the opportunity to experience and hear stories from other perspectives.

