16 Tech’s “Art of Modern Manufacturing” exhibit sheds light on Indiana’s innovation

In honor of Manufacturing Day, 16 Tech unveiled “The Art of Modern Manufacturing: Views through a different lens,” an exhibit by photographer Michael Durr.

It showcases Indiana’s manufacturers and workers benefiting from manufacturing technologies funded by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) Manufacturing Readiness Grants.

“Business, Equity & Opportunities” spoke with Ryan Henderson and Laura Miller from Conexus Indiana, an initiative under Central Indiana Corporate Partnership (CICP), to explore the exhibit’s significance in celebrating Indiana’s manufacturing excellence.

They emphasized how it highlights innovation and equity in the industry, making it a source of inspiration for all.