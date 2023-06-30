Empowering women on a ‘Day at City Hall’

The Office of Minority and Women Business Development (OMWBD) has teamed up with the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO)-Indianapolis Chapter to organize a special event called “Day at City Hall” for its members. Jennifer Ping and Denise Herd, co-chairs of the Government Affairs Committee at NAWBO Indianapolis, are spearheading the initiative. Scheduled for June 6th, the event will provide NAWBO members with a unique opportunity to connect with various city departments and gain insights into upcoming business opportunities.

NAWBO Indianapolis, known for its advocacy and support of women entrepreneurs, is thrilled to collaborate with the OMWBD for this important event. By partnering with City Hall, NAWBO members will have direct access to departments that can offer valuable information on forthcoming projects and contracts. The event aims to foster meaningful connections between women business owners and key decision-makers, enabling them to explore potential partnerships and maximize their growth prospects.

For more details about the “Day at City Hall” event and other initiatives by NAWBO Indianapolis, interested individuals can visit the organization’s website at nawboindy.org. This collaboration between OMWBD and NAWBO Indianapolis highlights the commitment of both entities to empower women-owned businesses and create an inclusive environment for economic development.