Indiana Black Expo business conference and Indy Biz Pass initiative discuss how to grow your network

We had the pleasure of welcoming various esteemed guests to discuss the IBE (Indiana Black Expo) Business Conference and the Indy Biz Pass initiative.

Emil Ekiyor, the founder of Innopower, and a representative from the Indiana Black Expo, shed light on these impactful programs.

The IBE Business Conference provides a platform for entrepreneurs and business professionals to connect, learn, and grow. It serves as a catalyst for economic empowerment and showcases the achievements and contributions of the Black business community.

The Indy Bizpass initiative, accessible through their website http://indybizpass.com/, offers valuable resources and tools to support local businesses in their growth and development.

Together, these initiatives foster entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic success, creating a thriving business environment in Indianapolis.