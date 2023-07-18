Search
Indiana Black Expo business conference and Indy Biz Pass initiative discuss how to grow your network

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

We had the pleasure of welcoming various esteemed guests to discuss the IBE (Indiana Black Expo) Business Conference and the Indy Biz Pass initiative.

Emil Ekiyor, the founder of Innopower, and a representative from the Indiana Black Expo, shed light on these impactful programs.

The IBE Business Conference provides a platform for entrepreneurs and business professionals to connect, learn, and grow. It serves as a catalyst for economic empowerment and showcases the achievements and contributions of the Black business community.

The Indy Bizpass initiative, accessible through their website http://indybizpass.com/, offers valuable resources and tools to support local businesses in their growth and development.

Together, these initiatives foster entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic success, creating a thriving business environment in Indianapolis.

