Access to Capital

Indianapolis Office of Minority & Women Business Development hosts successful diverse contractors event

Recently, the Indianapolis Office of Minority & Women Business Development held a diverse contractors event with Indy Parks. We spoke with the office’s director David Fredericks about the outreach event’s great turnout.

Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett said that over $300 million is being invested into the development, rehabilitation, and improvement of parks in Indiana. He discussed the importance of the minority-owned business certification process.

For more information on events from the Indianapolis Office of Minority & Women Business Development visit their Eventbrite page.