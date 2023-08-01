RALLY, the largest global cross-sector innovation conference coming to Indy 

Exciting news for all entrepreneurs and investors! We are thrilled to welcome Christopher Day, the CEO of Elevate Ventures, as our guest. He will be sharing insights about the upcoming RALLY conference, the largest cross-sector innovation event in the world, slated to take place in Indy from August 29th to 31st. RALLY is a prime opportunity for companies, investors, and aspiring entrepreneurs to come together in one dynamic space, fostering life-changing connections. With the chance to network with like-minded individuals and cutting-edge businesses, this event promises to be a game-changer for those seeking access to capital and looking to make their mark in the innovation landscape. Mark your calendars for this exceptional event!

For more details and updates, be sure to check out Elevate Ventures’ website at https://elevateventures.com/ and visit www.rallyinnovation.com for comprehensive information on this not-to-be-missed conference. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary gathering that has the potential to transform your entrepreneurial journey and open doors to a world of possibilities.