Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Pink Tub takes first place in PitchFeast Business Pitch Competition

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Victoria E. Thomas-Bodie, the creator of The Pink Tub, has emerged as the latest winner of the PitchFeast Business Pitch Competition, earning the coveted first place and a prize of $25,000.

The Pink Tub, a small business dedicated to creating handmade bath and body products, was celebrated for its innovative approach and high-quality offerings.

For Thomas-Bodie, winning the competition means a great deal to her small business, providing a significant boost in funding and recognition.

Kendra Williams, the founder of PitchFeast, expressed her excitement about Thomas-Bodie’s victory and emphasized the positive impact it will have on The Pink Tub’s growth and development.

The PitchFeast competition continues to provide a platform for entrepreneurs like Thomas-Bodie to showcase their ideas, connect with investors, and propel their businesses forward. For more information on PitchFeast and the inspiring stories of its winners, visit the PitchFeast Indy website.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Avalanche Andretti Autosport pursues Formula...
Getting Started /
Providing networking and resources through...
This Week In Business /
Empowering women on a ‘Day...
Access to Capital /
Cornerstone Construction recognized as June...
Getting Started /
Accounting & Bookkeeping: Beneficial Ownership
Accounting & Bookkeeping /
Coming up on the next...
BEO Show /
Access to Capital: Phoenix Rising
BEO Show /
D.P.W. Diversity Outreach Event
BEO Show /