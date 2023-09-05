Search
Tips on accessing capital for small business owners and how banks define capital

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

We’re excited to have Parminder Kaur, the Financial Center Manager at Fifth Third Bank, as our special guest. Parminder will be diving deep into a crucial topic for small business owners: understanding the intricacies of accessing capital. Tune in to discover invaluable insights on how banks define capital, the essential information you need to provide when seeking financing, and the pivotal role your credit score plays in the process. Parminder’s expertise will shed light on the often complex world of small business finance, providing entrepreneurs with the knowledge they need to navigate it successfully. Be sure to tune in for a wealth of information that can make a significant difference in your business journey. For more financial resources and information, you can visit Fifth Third Bank’s website at https://www.53.com/.

